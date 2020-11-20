1949 ~ 2020
Barbara Jo Garrett Guzman passed away on November 15, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. She was born on July 6, 1949 to Joseph Ray and DeLora Gray Garrett in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the third of seven children in the family. She was a beautiful, happy child and brought joy to everyone who knew her.
She graduated from Highland High School in 1967 and went on to nursing school at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho and became a registered nurse. She also worked as an ER nurse at the VA and later as a hospice nurse.
She married Guido Guzman in 1973 and eventually ended up in the Washington D.C. area. Together they had three sons: Andrew, John-David and Spencer. They were later divorced, and Barbara moved back to Salt Lake and spent the remainder of her life there.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and especially loved her service as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Utah Temple.
She married Brian Harris on July 28, 2018 and they were able to serve together in the Oregon Salem Mission.
Barbara was always an incredibly happy person, despite many physical challenges during her life. She made friends easily and continued to maintain those relationships throughout her life. She laughed easily, and engaging in conversation with her was always pleasant and comfortable.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mark Scott and her sister-in-law, Karen Draper Garrett. She is survived by her sons: Andrew (Mabel) Guzman, John-David Guzman, Spencer Guzman, and Justin (Stacey) Roberts.
She is also survived by her siblings: Shauna (Doug) Linde, Rand Garrett, Jan (Blaine) Greenhalgh, Vern (Nanette) Garrett and Judy (Chuck) Gilmore.
Due to Covid 19 there will be no viewing or funeral services. To offer condolences please visit premierfuneral.com/obituaries
.