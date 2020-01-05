|
1921 ~ 2019
"I'm almost a firecracker," Barbara Joan Keyser Hansell (born July 3, 1921 to Elizabeth and Malcolm Aaron Keyser in Salt Lake City) would tell her friends - probably a ploy so no one would forget her birthday.
It is unlikely anyone who knew her would forget Joni.
Displaying an abundance of grace, Joni waited until almost all her family was present before taking a last breath in the Ridge at Cottonwood, Dec. 23 after noon.
A graduate of Rowland Hall, she also attended Holmby Hills College in Los Angeles.
The last of our greatest generation crammed a lot of life in her 98 years with us. Joni was concerned she wouldn't get new socks when the Depression hit in 1929. She recalled driving up Big Cottonwood Canyon to go skiing on Dec. 7, 1941 when they learned of war.
Joni married Warwick Theodore (Ted) Hansell in 1940 and they built a home on Walker Lane shared by their kids Warwick Craig (Bonnie), Jeffrey Theodore (Laura) and Carol Ann (Jud) Pryanovich. Ted worked for The Salt Lake Telegram and ended his 50-year career with the Newspaper Agency Corporation.
Joni was the Cottonwood High School PTA President when a student was added to the PTSA board and then became president of the Granite Secondary PTA Council. An avid tennis player, Joni played at the Cottonwood Club and then the Salt Lake Tennis Club well into her 80s. She was especially proud of a Commodore's Cup victory on a tennis cruise.
Joni is survived by oldest son Craig (Bonnie) grandsons Connor and Frazier (Ali) great granddaughter Etta Mae and great grandson Shafer Dale. Jeff (Laura) grandsons: Christopher and Nicholas and granddaughter Annie. Carol (Jud) grandsons: Lukas (Angel), Adam and Judson Pryanovich. Joni was also treated well by "my third son", Dennis VandenAkker; nephew Paul (he calls me every night) Masson. Julie Howard, Ray (Sile) Masson, John Keyser (Barbara). Dave (Mary Ann) Keyser, niece Barbara (John) Brewer and Marjorie McClure (widow of Joni's late nephew Richard McClure). Joni outlived all the Keysers including sisters Helen (George) McClure and Betty (Dr. John M.) Masson as well as her brother Malcolm Aaron (Bud & Virginia) Keyser Jr.
An avid traveler and Dallas Cowboys fan; Joni sent birthday cards to Emmit Smith and Troy Aikman. Jeff took her to Cowboys Stadium for a game. Jeff also gave her a ride in his Picard hot-air Balloon. Paul took Joni to New York City for a lunch at Tavern on the Green in Central Park. Carol took her to Maui, Hawaii. Craig took her to Cozumel, Mexico and Victoria, Canada.
Her family would like to thank her friends and staff at the Ridge who made the last two years of her life special.
Joni was a marvelous lady and we hope she is as proud of us as we are of her. Her saying "If you can't be good - have fun," still rings in our hearts.
A celebration of Joni's life will be scheduled in the spring.
