Barbara K. Roholt

1942 ~ 2019

On Sunday, June 16, 2019 Barbara Kay Roholt, loving wife and mother of 5 children passed away at the age of 77. Barbara was born on May 7, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, oldest daughter of Albert W. Kay and Margaret Snow Kay. Graduated from Highland High School, and member of the LDS church. On June 5, 1964 she was married to Donald Burton Roholt, and was later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Survived by 2 sons Jeff and Gary (Melissa) and 2 daughters Kari (Mike) and Taunia (Chuck); 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Tichele.

Barbara was a home teacher and had a passion for genealogy and playing with her grandchildren. She was also an avid Stephen King reader and a collector of bells. She was known for her compassion for people, and her ability to make anyone who entered her home feel welcome. She had an impact on every person who had the privilege of meeting her.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville 19th Ward, 2030 W. Chateau Avenue, Taylorsville, UT. Viewings will be held Friday, June 21st, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd., and Saturday at the church 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from June 20 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary