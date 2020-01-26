|
|
Barbara Lavern (Coombs) Self
1925 ~ 2020
Barbara passed away January 15, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. Born in Salt Lake City to Kenneth E Coombs and Lucy Lavern Hales. She was the oldest of 10 children. She served an LDS mission to Sweden and graduated from BYU. She married Thomas Arthur Self and they had four boys. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her 4 sons, Adam, Darcy, Peter and Lance, along with their wives, 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren with 3 on the way. The funeral and memorial will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, Millcreek, Utah. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31, 2020