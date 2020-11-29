Barbara Leigh
Victor Stringham
1930 ~ 2020
Barbara Leigh Victor Stringham was born May 27, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Omar Octavian Victor and Mary Bartyn Victor. She married Briant Seth Stringham Jr. on May 3, 1950. Their marriage was solemnized on November 16, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Barbara was raised in Salt Lake City, and attended Uinta Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High, East High, and BYU. She resided in Murray for most of her 90 plus years.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions, including Primary, Relief Society, and countless other callings.
She worked with her husband for many years developing Utah Woolen Mills. She loved her five children, 22 grandchildren, and 65 great-grandchildren, and she was always pleased with their accomplishments.
Barbara was a talented artist, and painted many pictures and portraits. Her art will be remembered and treasured by her posterity. Barbara will always be remembered for her love of chocolate, nuts, Diet Mountain Dew, and jelly beans. She had a quick wit and contagious personality.
Barbara had a joyful spirit and loved life. She was the love of her husband Bri's life. They did all things together. They loved fishing, boating, long drives, and taking in the beautiful scenery.
She will be missed by all who knew her. Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years and her five children: Briant III (Jamie), Beri, Bart (Sue), Becky (Russ) Eyre, and Barbara Dobson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Owen and Glen Victor; son-in-law, Neil Dobson; and great-grandson, Chase Adams.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service where her life will be celebrated.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.