Barbara Waddoups Crookston
1934 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, Utah - Barbara Crookston died on the 25th of November. Barbara was born in Dayton, Idaho, August 16, 1934 to Ivan and Myrtle Waddoups.
She attended West Side High School in Dayton, Idaho. She moved to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah nursing program. She married Reed Crookston and continued her education. She graduated in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She loved nursing and held many different positions. She was the first head nurse when they built Valley West Hospital. She later became the Director of Nursing. She taught nursing for ten years at Salt Lake Community College. She was a school nurse for five years. She worked at University of Utah Hospital and Valley West Hospital as a staff nurse. She served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The highlights of her service were times spent in doing humanitarian projects and working with the nine, ten, and eleven-year-old scouts. She received a plaque from the Boy Scouts of America for 25 years of service. Barbara loved her family, relatives and friends and giving in ways to help make others' lives happier. She loved people of all ages and walks of life.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend Reed; daughter Pam; and son Kevin. She is survived by sons: Robert (Katherine), Keith (Ava), Troy (Linda); ten grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She loved them all dearly and wanted them to feel special.
The viewing will be held Friday, December 4th from 6pm - 8 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. A private funeral service will be held Saturday December 5th, 9am-10am at McDougal Funeral Home and can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/484536242
. Interment, Dayton Idaho City Cemetery.