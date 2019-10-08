|
|
Barbara Lucille Hall
August 12, 1930 - October 5, 2019
Our dear, sweet mother, Barbara Lucille Hall, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 5, 2019. Barbara was born August 12, 1930 in Monroe, Utah to loving parents Elson and Elna Hall. She was the second child of five children.
Barbara was a fun and outgoing girl with enthusiasm for life. She soon received the nickname "Babs" and loved being a cheerleader at South Sevier High. We as children remember her cheering "Peaches and cream, peaches and cream, South Sevier is our team!" After graduation, she attended her alma mater Brigham Young University, where she excelled. As the personal assistant to W. Cleon Skousen, Barbara helped research for his books and typed the manuscripts. Later she was recognized by having one of his books dedicated in her name. Barbara received an undergraduate degree in English and earned her teaching certificate.
Barbara met her husband, Marvin Pullan, while attending BYU. They were married September 19, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had four children: Cyndi (Ellery) Curtis, Becky (Carlton) Hinton, Chuck (Marie) Pullan, and Tami Long. The most important thing to her was to have children. She almost sacrificed her life and struggled for years to have them. Her children have always been the pride and joy of her life.
Barbara continued her education at BYU, where she received her master's degree. She wrote and produced a play about Brigham Young for her master's thesis while attending the university. Her entire life, she was always eager to learn new things and grow.
Barbara became a schoolteacher and taught at grade schools and Grantsville High School. She truly loved to teach.
Barbara was a very classy lady who enjoyed the fine arts, including symphonies, ballets, Shakespeare, and operas. She also loved to speak French. She had a passion for politics and loved the debates.
Barbara had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and the Gospel. Barbara served a mission in Santa Rosa California. She stayed active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life.
She loved to attend the temple as often as possible-for sure every Friday, if not more. She was diligent in her genealogy and writing in journals for future generations. Barbara enjoyed hymns, especially listening to children sing, which would bring a tear to her eye for the joy she felt.
Later in life, Barbara would always burst out in song: "The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow" to "The Bare Necessities." She would keep her mind sharp by remembering the past in vivid detail. She always has a sweet attitude and a positive outlook.
Barbara truly embraced motherhood, life, learning, and the Gospel.
Barbara was preceded in death by her twin boys, Dennis and Danny Pullan; parents, Elson and Elna Hall; sister, Maradee Peck; and brother, Martin Hall.
Barbara is survived by her 4 children, 19 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was so proud of her posterity.
Mom, you will remain forever in our hearts, and we will always remember what you sacrificed to get us here. Till we meet again…
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 am, at Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), with visitations to be held Sunday evening from 6 to 8 pm and Monday one hour prior to services at the same location. Interment, Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 8, 2019