Barbara Matheson
1940 - 2020
In Loving Memory
Barbara Leonard Matheson passed peacefully at the age of 80 from Alzheimer's.
A graduate of Weber State College, Barbara entered Federal Service at Hill AFB (OOPMD). In her career she was Performance Manager for the NASA Space Shuttle Portable Life Support Systems (PLSS); Contract Administrator for Peacekeeper Missile Stage IV Ring Laser Gyro Navigation Systems (MIRV); Contracting Officer (PCO) for the successful Anti Satellite Missile (ASAT) program; Competition Advocate for USAF Systems Command, Space Division, Contract Administrator for Litton Counter Battery Radar Defense Systems and supervisor of logistics (SAAMA) for A-10 and F-111 aircraft in Desert storm. She Married Col. Alva L. Matheson in Kensington, MD and earned her MPA at Auburn University. Barbara enjoyed an enviable reputation for ethical pursuit of perfection. She was loved by her co-workers, respected by her commanders, and well deserved the accolades of a grateful nation. An avid flyer, accomplished pianist, licensed Realtor and MENSA intellect, Barbara had a unique and engaging personality. She could approach any person, any place, any time, on any subject, and do so at any level of substantive conversation.
Her family desires that remembrances of Barbara be donated to the "Barbara A. Matheson Special Collections," at the Gerald R. Sheratt Library of Southern Utah University, 351 W. Center Street, Cedar City, Utah 84720. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Memories & Condolences
October 16, 2020
I Love you Aunt Barbara. Thank you for always being so loving, kind and fun to be around. I have so many great memories of adventuring with you and the family. I loved listening to your stories and the knowledge you shared. You were always positive and smiling and you we’re such a joy to be around. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Give hugs to Grandma and grandpa Matheson for me.
Love you.
Verla May
Family
October 16, 2020
It was our pleasure to get to know Barbara when my father was staying at the Haven. She was truly an amazing woman! Memory lose can be so devastating. We mourn her passing and wish all of her family well at this time.
Cecil and Diane Douglas
Cecil Douglas
Friend
October 16, 2020
Alva, We have missed visiting the Haven and getting to see Barbara the last few months. She was a sweet lady and seeing the two of you together was too. We came across her obituary while searching for your contact info. We'd love to meet with you again sometime soon. Please let us know the best way to contact you and if there is anything we can do for you and your family.
Beth Taylor (Allen)
Rich & Debbie Forbes
*Richard Stucki's nephew
435-671-2645
Rich & Debbie
October 15, 2020
Barbara, you were an entertaining lady who was always happy and Brought sunshine into the room. Thank you for the professional way you handled your business and civic obligations. You made those around you feed special by being part of your day. Keep on reading.
Mitch and Gaona Schoppmann
Friend
October 14, 2020
Doug and I were saddened and surprised to learn that our sweet neighbor Barbara passed away. She was remarkable in her knowledge and understanding of the world around us. We so enjoyed getting to know her and Leon. Our adventure to Little Creek Mesa with them to hunt rocks is a memory we will cherish. Barbara is an elect lady, and her faith was dynamic, we will miss her greatly. Our condolences to her family and friends.
Mr. & Mrs. Doug Heideman
Neighbor
October 14, 2020
Barbara lived her life to the fullest... aspired to & accomplished so much, loved & was loved by so many, provided Leon with intellect and companionship to match his own. Her passing will be mourned of course, but her life will continue to be celebrated in the memories of those who knew her.
Jeanne Logan Bayless
October 14, 2020
Barbara was such a delightful and gracious lady. Whenever we visited I always came away uplifted and my mind opened to life and a greater depth of joy. I have missed her through her challenges with health. May her influence be remembered with love and comfort.
Miriam Adair
Friend
October 13, 2020
Please accept our sympathy at this time of loss. What an accomplished woman who has given so much to the community.
Sara Penny
Friend
