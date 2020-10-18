In Loving Memory
Barbara Leonard Matheson passed peacefully at the age of 80 from Alzheimer's.
A graduate of Weber State College, Barbara entered Federal Service at Hill AFB (OOPMD). In her career she was Performance Manager for the NASA Space Shuttle Portable Life Support Systems (PLSS); Contract Administrator for Peacekeeper Missile Stage IV Ring Laser Gyro Navigation Systems (MIRV); Contracting Officer (PCO) for the successful Anti Satellite Missile (ASAT) program; Competition Advocate for USAF Systems Command, Space Division, Contract Administrator for Litton Counter Battery Radar Defense Systems and supervisor of logistics (SAAMA) for A-10 and F-111 aircraft in Desert storm. She Married Col. Alva L. Matheson in Kensington, MD and earned her MPA at Auburn University. Barbara enjoyed an enviable reputation for ethical pursuit of perfection. She was loved by her co-workers, respected by her commanders, and well deserved the accolades of a grateful nation. An avid flyer, accomplished pianist, licensed Realtor and MENSA intellect, Barbara had a unique and engaging personality. She could approach any person, any place, any time, on any subject, and do so at any level of substantive conversation.
Her family desires that remembrances of Barbara be donated to the "Barbara A. Matheson Special Collections," at the Gerald R. Sheratt Library of Southern Utah University, 351 W. Center Street, Cedar City, Utah 84720. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com