Alva, We have missed visiting the Haven and getting to see Barbara the last few months. She was a sweet lady and seeing the two of you together was too. We came across her obituary while searching for your contact info. We'd love to meet with you again sometime soon. Please let us know the best way to contact you and if there is anything we can do for you and your family.

Beth Taylor (Allen)

Rich & Debbie Forbes

*Richard Stucki's nephew

435-671-2645

Rich & Debbie