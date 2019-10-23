|
Barbara L. Wallin
1930-2019
Barbara Ruth Lloyd Wallin passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. She was born to Charles Heber Lloyd and Edwina Ruth Osterloh on January 29, 1930 in Sacramento, California. In 1948, she graduated from Granite High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. She played the violin in the school orchestra, and served as yearbook editor. Barbara had a love for music and often sang in LDS Church meetings. She sang with the Tabernacle Choir until her growing family caused her to retire.
After high school, Barbara attended the University of Utah where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She married her eternal companion, Keith R. Wallin on June 29, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple.
With a young family, Barbara worked at home making draperies. In 1966, she returned to work at ZCMI as Cosmetic Department Manager, then Floor Manager, and finally Merchandise Buyer. She bought for the lingerie department and later for the gifts and silver departments. In her position as buyer she traveled regularly to New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and India. After she retired from ZCMI in 2000, she and Keith continued to travel.
Barbara and Keith knew how to throw a party. Numerous cookouts, barbecues, and wedding receptions were held "Down the Gully." They gave holiday and summer parties. The annual Halloween party complete with costumes, a piñata, and the penny auction was highly anticipated.
Barbara was active in her church and community. She served as Primary President, Relief Society President, in the Young Women's organization, and in other callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also served as PTA President at the local elementary school. Barbara was a friend to everyone. Her joyful, pleasant personality will be missed by all who knew her.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and by her son Michael. She is survived by her husband, Keith; her Sister Marilyn Smith (Les); her sons Richard (Katherine); Carey (Barbara); her daughters Rebecca Allan (Stewart); Kristi Spencer (David); daughter-in-law Connie Wallin; fifteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at the Olympus Fourth Ward, 2675 East 4430 South, Holladay, Utah, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. An evening viewing will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Millcreek, Utah. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. Online messages and tributes to the family can be made at www.holbrookmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019