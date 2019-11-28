|
Barbara Stubbs Peel
1933 ~ 2019
Barbara Stubbs Peel, 86, passed away November 25, 2019, at River Meadows Assisted Living in Alpine Utah, due to natural causes. She spent her final days surrounded by family.
Barbara was born on May 11, 1933, in Gunnison, Utah, to Jessie Thygerson and William Kelly Stubbs. She attended grade school in Santa Rosa, California, and graduated from Napa High School in 1951.
Barbara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was serving as a stake missionary when she met her husband Robert Kendall Peel, who was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 3, 1955.
Barbara loved studying the gospel and attending religion classes with her husband. Together they served as missionaries in the Lagos Nigeria Mission from 1998 to 2000, as temple workers in the Bountiful Utah Temple, and in the Family History Library.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her younger brother Phillip, her daughter Karen and grandson William.
Barbara is survived by three daughters, Debra (Karl Wagstaff), Mary Ann (Bill Hudson), Linda (Mark Richardson); two sons Steven (Trisha) and David (Blythe); a sister Shirley, and a brother James (Rae). Barbara was blessed with 23 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Farmington Rock Chapel, 272 N. Main, Farmington, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019