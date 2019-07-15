Barbara Ure

1953 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah -Barbara Ure passed away on July 2, 2019, from cancer. Barbara was born April 19, 1951 the third child of John and Della Ure. Over time her gratitude for her three sisters and four brothers has increased. She has been a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the temple as well as teaching primary children and young women.

She began her education at Libby Edward elementary, progressed through Evergreen Junior High School and Olympus High School before becoming a student at Brigham Young University. Immediately after graduating from BYU she began her teaching career with first and second grade students. She was a successful classroom teacher for many years before traveling to Ohio to receive a master's degree at Ohio State University where she was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a certified "Reading Recovery" teacher.

As a dedicated teacher teaching reading to individual students, she prepared a daily lesson plan for each student. She was there every day for the 47 year span of her career (with the exception of a few weeks when dealing with some health challenges). At the end of each school year, she greeted parents who stood in line to thank her. Though she taught some of the students who were most challenged in their learning, each child progressed and became a better reader. She purchased little prizes that children valued to create an incentive for them to learn. An example of the appreciation from her students came from a six-year-old boy whose native language was Spanish. He said, "This might be a swear word in English, but it is not in Spanish-You are D'm awesome." However, he pronounced the word, the message was clear, he really appreciated his teacher. This is just one example of the hundreds, perhaps thousands of students who have benefited from Barbara's love and dedication in her teaching over the years.

Indeed, Barbara was and is awesome, use whatever superlative you choose. We love her and will miss her until we are reunited. Her parents, brother and many loved ones have embraced her on the other side of the veil. She is survived by six siblings.

A memorial service will be held in Orem on Friday, July 19 at 6pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1687 N. 200 W., Orem, Utah 84057. No viewing will be held.



Published in Deseret News on July 15, 2019