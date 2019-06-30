Barbara Ogden Wiggins

1925~2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Barbara, passed away on June 27, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Born May 1, 1925, in Richfield, Utah, the eighth child of John Lester Ogden and Georgia Eliza Hatch Ogden. She married Emmett LeRoy Wiggins on September 28, 1945, in the Manti Temple. They had three sons - Emmett Craig, Bradley Ogden, and Scott L.

Barbara grew up in Richfield, working hard on her father's farm. She enjoyed a happy family life with distinct memories of her parents entertaining numerous friends and family at the family home as well as picnicking at the local canyon and lake. She remembers, "Mother was always cooking up something wonderful from scratch."

Barbara is known for her irresistible smile and kindness towards others. Her first love was her family and enjoyed celebrating holidays and birthdays, giving gifts, and laughing together. Barbara loved life and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She always had a testimony of Jesus Christ, manifesting it by serving as Relief Society President for eight years, counselor to four presidents, Primary President, and Relief Society teacher. She coordinated Church Education programs for the Salt Lake Stake for eight years, and served two stake missions with her husband in the Laotian Branch and the Salt Lake Home.

Barbara worked in several secretarial and administrative assistant capacities throughout her life. She especially enjoyed her time at the Utah State Board of Education, working with the Trade and Industrial Education youth clubs.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Emmett, her son Emmett Craig, and husbands of two subsequent marriages, Raymond Earl Smith and VerrDon Mason, her parents, and her eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Bradley Ogden Wiggins (Cindy) and Scott L Wiggins (Jenny), her grandchildren, Brian Marc Wiggins (Sheena), Bradley Jason Wiggins (Erin), Joshua Andrew Wiggins (Shannon), Jeromy Scott Wiggins (Elisha), Cord Justin Wiggins, Bree Taylor Wiggins, Trey Joseph Wiggins, and Teel Marie Wiggins, and her great grandchildren, Hunter Wiggins, Brooklyn Wiggins, Jackson Wiggins, Savannah Wiggins, Evelyn Wiggins, Ruby Wiggins, Addison Wiggins, Aidan Wiggins, and Ellie Wiggins.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 East S. Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Capitol Hill Ward, 413 N. West Capitol St., Salt Lake City, UT 84103, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral services.

The family requests memories of Barbara be submitted to www.larkinmortuary.com.



Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019