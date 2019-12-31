|
Barbra Ann Crandall Tebbs
1934 ~ 2019
Barbra Ann Crandall Tebbs, age 85, passed away peacefully at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful Utah on Saturday Dec 28th, as the result of a stroke. She will be remembered by family and friends for her laugh, her marvelous sense of humor, her warm friendly nature, her organizational skills, her love of learning the gospel, her love of going to the temple and how much she loved her children, friends and neighbors.
Barbra Ann was born of goodly parents: Sigrid NeVille Crandall and Horace Rafael Crandall. She was delivered by the family doctor at home on 22 March 1934 in Provo, Utah. Paternal grandparents Eliza Twede Hart and Rafael Fuller Crandall lived just around the corner-a super bonus.
Barbra attended BYU Training School in Provo, Utah. After moving to Salt Lake City in 1943 she attended Hamilton Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High and East High School. She received an Associate of Science degree from the University of Utah.
On September 9, 1954 Barbra married Lt. Clement F. Tebbs in the Salt Lake Temple and then joined him during his two years' service in the United States Air Force in Pleasanton, California. They returned home in 1956 and spent the next 15 years residing in Salt Lake City. It was during this time that their four children, Mark Crandall Tebbs (1960), John Brent Tebbs (1962), Marianne Tebbs (1966) and Bonnie Kay Tebbs (1969) were born. In 1971 the family moved to Bountiful, Utah. This family lived and thrived in beautiful Bountiful City.
Each child selected their mate: Mark married Lee Ann Tyler, John married Alicia Milne, Marianne married Craig Joseph Trottier, and Bonnie Kay married Nathan Norris Piggott. Mark gave them six grandchildren, John five, Marianne three, and Bonnie three. Barbra's children were her pride and joy.
Barbra was a member of the Canyon Park Ward in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved and studied the scriptures. She served faithfully in all of the organizations of the Church. Her favorite callings were Primary Teacher and Cub Scout leader. Singing in the Ward Choir was always a joy. Genealogy and personal histories were high priorities. The Temple was her favorite place to be. Barbra received the Third Generation Membership Award in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Barbra cherished her children, many friends and her husband of 65 years. She will miss her family and friends for a time but eagerly anticipates reuniting with those loved ones awaiting her.
Survived by one brother, Daniel J. Crandall and all children and grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; except grandson Ashton John Tebbs and a great-granddaughter Everlee Ann Tebbs. Preceded in death by brothers Horace Dean Crandall and Rafael NeVille Crandall and parents Sigrid and Horace Crandall.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Canyon Park Ward, 1190 East Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church, prior to the services. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 31, 2019