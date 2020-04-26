|
|
Barry Morgan
Richards
Jan 22, 1941 - April 23, 2020
Our beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather, coach and friend to all passed away at home with his wife of 56 years by his side. He married Margo-Lynn Thurman and together they have 2 sons and 5 grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S), Sandy, UT.
Please visit thememories.com for full obituary and additional information.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020