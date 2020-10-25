1/1
Bart Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bart Jackson
1947 ~ 2020
Bart Jackson, 72, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2020. He was born November 30, 1947 in Price, Utah to Jack and Sylvia Jackson. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his two sons Bret (Robin), South Jordan, Utah, Brandon, St. George, Utah, his two brothers Brian (Lynda) and Rodney (Jonna), his three grandsons Cole, Cameron and Jayden. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Sylvia Jackson. He attended and graduated from Carbon High School and went on to become a transmission specialist at Smith Power Products with 36 years service. He was a hard and dedicated worker who taught his two sons the value of hard work and dedication. He loved to go fishing and spend time with his wife, sons and grandsons. He could fix anything and passed his knowledge on to his boys. He was the rock of the Jackson family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 9757 S. 1700 E., Sandy, with a viewing from 11 am to 12 pm, and the Funeral Mass from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Committal at Crescent Cemetery, 11105 South State, Sandy, UT.
www.goffmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Thank you Bart for being such a good brother in law, Thank you for taking such good care of my sister Sharon. And teaching my nephews, Bret and Brandon so many good qualities, and being such a loving grandpa, and a great big brother. You will dearly be missed. We love you.... May God Bless you and the family
Belinda & Craig Hays
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved