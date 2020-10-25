Bart Jackson

Bart Jackson1947 ~ 2020Bart Jackson, 72, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on October 23, 2020. He was born November 30, 1947 in Price, Utah to Jack and Sylvia Jackson. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his two sons Bret (Robin), South Jordan, Utah, Brandon, St. George, Utah, his two brothers Brian (Lynda) and Rodney (Jonna), his three grandsons Cole, Cameron and Jayden. Preceded in death by his parents Jack and Sylvia Jackson. He attended and graduated from Carbon High School and went on to become a transmission specialist at Smith Power Products with 36 years service. He was a hard and dedicated worker who taught his two sons the value of hard work and dedication. He loved to go fishing and spend time with his wife, sons and grandsons. He could fix anything and passed his knowledge on to his boys. He was the rock of the Jackson family. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 9757 S. 1700 E., Sandy, with a viewing from 11 am to 12 pm, and the Funeral Mass from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Committal at Crescent Cemetery, 11105 South State, Sandy, UT.