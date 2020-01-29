Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Bart Lynn Cullimore


1966 - 2020
Bart Lynn Cullimore Obituary
Bart Lynn Cullimore
1966-2020
Bountiful-Bart Lynn Cullimore, 53, passed away peacefully on January 24th at the Legacy House of Bountiful from a lingering illness. We know there was a long anticipated grand reunion in heaven that day.
Bart was born in Bountiful, Utah on August 20, 1966 to Jeffrey Lynn Cullimore and Diane Cora Cadwell. He graduated from Bountiful High School in 1984, where he was in the marching band and later served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the West Indies Mission. Bart attended Snow College and massage therapy school and worked at various jobs prior to being diagnosed with myotonic dystrophy. He suffered many years of declining health with patience and long suffering.
Bart loved to golf and was a faithful fan of BYU sports. This year, you will hear him cheering for his 49ers during the Super Bowl. His father passed away prior to Bart's birth and Bart and his mom shared many special years together. Bart also was very close to his grandmother, Ruth Cadwell Gale and his grandparents, Lynn and Donna Cullimore.
Bart was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Our family expresses sincere thanks to Legacy House of Bountiful and Aspire Hospice for the kind and loving care they provided Bart. Special thanks to Stacey Bramhall and Dan Loewen for their faithful service to Bart over many years.
Funeral services will be held at Russon Mortuary at 295 North Main, Bountiful on Friday January 31st at 2:00 PM with a viewing prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 PM.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 29, 2020
