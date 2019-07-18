Services Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple Salt Lake City , UT 84111 (801) 363-5781 Resources More Obituaries for Barton Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barton Douglas Smith

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Barton Douglas Smith, passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 72, after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 5th. He was surrounded by his family during those last precious eleven days.

Dad was born May 4, 1947 to Douglas Hill and Barbara Bradshaw Smith. He is the third of seven children. Dad loved and admired his parents and siblings dearly. He grew up in Salt Lake City, attending Garfield Elementary, Irving Junior High, and Highland High School.

Dad loved basketball and played on several adult county rec leagues during his high school years. During this time, he made friends with many rough characters who respected him for his faith and dedication to integrity and righteous living.

Dad spent his summers at Paul Hansen's cabin on Hebgen Lake, Montana and enjoyed many happy memories fishing, chopping wood, and canoeing in that beautiful place. Nothing made him happier than sharing this place with his family.

Dad was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a true disciple of Christ. He loved the Lord and served Him faithfully throughout his life. From 1967-1969, he served a mission for the Church in the Calgary Alberta Mission with many giants, including his life-long friend Bud Cox.

When he returned from his mission, Dad worked for Beneficial Life Insurance Company while attending the University of Utah (although he was an avid fan of all of the Utah colleges).

On February 12, 1970, Dad married and was sealed to his sweetheart and eternal companion, Louise Pendleton in the Salt Lake Temple.

Dad worked for Utah Home Fire Insurance Company for 23 years - working his way up from janitor to eventually succeed his father, and grandfather before him, as the president of the company. In 1992, he began working for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding various human-resource positions until he retired in 2011 as the HR director in the Temple Department.

Dad and Mom love and cherish their seven children and 21 grandchildren. No one was prouder of their children and grandchildren than Dad. He would happily tell and re-tell stories of their accomplishments for anyone who would listen... and at each telling, the size of the fish, the golf shot, or the football tackle got bigger and better. Each one of us always felt valued and loved by our wonderful father.

Dad served in various Church callings over the years including with the boy scouts, elders quorums, high priest quorums, high council, and stake presidency, but perhaps the calling he loved most was serving twice as bishop of the Edgehill ward, of which he was a member for over 70 years. He loved the Edgehill ward and he loved the people who have lived in the ward through the years.

During Dad's retirement years, he began golfing, and he was such a natural athlete that he picked up the sport quickly and loved it. He thrived on spending time with his sons, his daughter, grandchildren, siblings and dear friends on the course.

Dad had a keen intellect and a quick wit. His puns are the stuff of legend. He loved classic movies, big band music, Yellowstone, John Wayne, John Denver, Disneyland, and Apple products. He shared these things that he loved with his children….as well as random strangers who happened to be wearing an Apple Watch. Once Dad found out something you liked - a drink, a treat, or a brand of chips, you could be sure his kitchen would be well-stocked with that thing… and he did this for every member of the family. He was and is one of the kindest and best of men.

Dad is survived by his loving wife, our angel mother, Louise (Salt Lake), seven children and 21 grandchildren: Rebecca (Millcreek); Nathan (Salt Lake) - Eliza & Michael Turney, Taylor, and McKay; Dan & Julie (West Jordan) - Tanner & Lexi, Jordan, Hailey, Rachel, and Sam; Ben & Diane (Millcreek) - Jack and Wills; Jake & Franchesca (South Jordan) - Aiden, Bran, and Jax; Paul & Kami (Farmington) - Henry, Gwen, and Lottie; Andrew (Park City) - Amanda, Tiana, and Bror. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Douglas and Barbara Smith.

A viewing will be held at Larkin Mortuary - 260 E South Temple, in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19 from 6 to 8 pm, and prior to the funeral on Saturday, July 20 from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Edgehill Ward - 1750 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City. The funeral services will begin in that building at 11 am.

The family would like to thank the quick-responding paramedics, dedicated doctors and nurses at the University of Utah Hospital, and countless family and dear friends who supported and loved us and our sweet Dad during this time.

Til we meet again, Daddy. We love you!



