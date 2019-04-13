Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Baxter Deal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Baxter Deal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baxter Ivy Deal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Baxter Ivy Deal
March 25, 1937 - June 10, 2019
Baxter Ivy Deal was born March 25, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away April 10, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. He was born to Roland and Jessie Deal.
Baxter served in the United States Air Force for four years. He loved to restore old cars and collect coins. He was a long haul truck driver for 40 years.
Baxter is survived by his wife Melba and his five children: Kathy Lee (Carl), Jack Deal (Kaylene), Carrie Zach (Jeff), Valerie Wilde (Mike), Toni Pelcastre (Chris Barlow). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and by his brother Dwain Deal. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and one brother and one sister.
logo

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now