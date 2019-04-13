|
|
Baxter Ivy Deal
March 25, 1937 - June 10, 2019
Baxter Ivy Deal was born March 25, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away April 10, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. He was born to Roland and Jessie Deal.
Baxter served in the United States Air Force for four years. He loved to restore old cars and collect coins. He was a long haul truck driver for 40 years.
Baxter is survived by his wife Melba and his five children: Kathy Lee (Carl), Jack Deal (Kaylene), Carrie Zach (Jeff), Valerie Wilde (Mike), Toni Pelcastre (Chris Barlow). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and by his brother Dwain Deal. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and one brother and one sister.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019