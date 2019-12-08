|
In Loving Memory
Beatrice Joan Berriochoa found her way to the pearly gates on December 5, 2019 after suffering a stroke. Widowed from her husband, Robert Berriochoa and her long time companion Frank Hoffman. Survived by her Children, Cynthia and their three children, Austin, Brianna and Jace, and David Berriochoa (Dina) and their two children, Sophia and Jack. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Tillman in Tacoma, WA and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many members of St. Peters and Pauls Catholic Church, her volunteer group at St. Vincents Soup Kitchen, her cherished Red Hats Club Members, her friends at Victoria Woods and so many more. She will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on December 21, 2019 from 11:00am to 5:00pm at the Victoria Woods Club House 3510 W. Lancer Way WVC, UT 84119 Please come eat, drink and share your favorite Bea story.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019