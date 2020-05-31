Beaver Pollock
Steve Pollock
"Beaver"
Steve "Beaver" Pollock passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with health issues. He was born August 16, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah to McKay and Maureen Buckle Pollock.
On March 2, 1974 Beaver married Janis Badovinatz in West Valley City, Utah.
He graduated from Cyprus High School where he was a member of the swim team. Beaver earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Before his health issues he enjoyed hiking, shooting and the outdoors. Beaver loved his family, grandchildren and grandpuppies. He retired from Kennecott after 32 years of services. Even though he suffered for so long with his illness he had an infectious laugh which will be greatly missed.
Beaver is survived by his wife, Janis, Children; Amanda (Greg) Thomas, Adam (Heidi) Pollock, Grandchildren; Morgan, Avree, Nakoah and Sister, Sharron Bawden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Beaver's request there will not be any services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please honor Beaver by donating to an animal charity of your choice.
For more information go to www.peelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
