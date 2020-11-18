Becky-Lee Hill
Reynolds
1944 - 2020
Becky-Lee Hill Reynolds passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 76. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice that after her long struggle with dementia, she is finally restored to her intelligent, caring, and creative self and reunited with her dearly loved parents.
Becky-Lee was born March 11, 1944, in Abilene, Texas, to Charles and Vevedeen (Woolsey) Hill. She grew up in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City, attended West High School, and studied architecture at the University of Utah. She served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paris, France. She married Don Reynolds in 1968 (later divorced); they had five children.
Becky-Lee had many talents. She started a novel when she was in high school and enjoyed revising and adding to the story until it was recently published. She composed many songs for family, friends, and church groups, including "Heavenly Father, While I Pray" and "My Mother Dear," both published in the Children's Songbook and sung by generations of Primary children. She also acted for many years in plays at City Rep (later Utah Children's Theatre and now Parker Theatre) where she had a knack for creating unusual characters.
She loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She believed her children could excel and constantly supported them in their education. She shared with them her love of music, reading, and travel. From library trips to road trips, she taught them the value of learning new things and enjoying the journey.
She remained faithful to the Church throughout her life and served in countless ways, especially in Scouting and Primary. One of her most heartfelt wishes was to see a temple built in France. Although she was not able to understand the announcement when it finally happened, we know she must be thrilled about it now.
Becky-Lee is survived by her children, Tamary (Michael) Shoemaker, Matthew (Cori) Reynolds, Aaron (Julie) Reynolds, Nathan (Kelly) Reynolds, and Bethany (Luke) Whipple; 12 grandchildren; brother, Mike (Dana) Hill; and sister, Randi (Dennis) Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her parents. We would like to thank the staff of Legacy Village Memory Care and Aspire Hospice for their dedicated care during the last years of Mom's life.
A graveside service for family only will take place on Friday, November 20, at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Instead of flowers, we suggest donations to Parker Theatre or to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com