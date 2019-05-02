1929 ~ 2019

Bella Wall Evans, passed away at the age of 90 on April 27, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sixth of six children to Eldwin C. Wall and Ruby Hazel Miles. She married Orland Ward Evans on June 16, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. They met while working one summer at Bryce Canyon. While they have been separated physically since Orland passed away in 2008, their bonds of love have never been stronger.

As her name suggests in many languages, Bella is beautiful. She had a passion for all things beautiful: flowers, sunsets, the first snow, green mountains, gardens, and above all her family. She loved her family and would do anything she could to help them reach their potential. While life presented many, many challenges, she never faltered in her commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ or her family. She was supportive, sacrificing, selfless, and determined in everything she did.

She is survived by her children: Larry Evans (Geniel), Norman Evans (KayLynn), Laralee VanGenderen (Richard), Linda Loveridge (Mike), and Chris Ahearn, (Dan); 21 grandchildren, and 54 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by parents, siblings, husband, great- grandson Peter Loveridge, and son Dennis.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Timpanogos Park 4th Ward Chapel on 950 N. 300 E. Orem. Viewings will be held Friday evening, May 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 N. Orem, and prior to the funeral on Saturday, May 4, from 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary