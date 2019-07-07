Belva Miles Jenkins

March 12, 1920 ~ July 3, 2019

Belva Miles Jenkins of Coalville, Utah, passed away on July 3, 2019. Belva was the sixth of eight children born to Susie Milliner and James Guy Miles, on March 12, 1920 in Tabiona, Utah. Belva lived every moment to the fullest for 99 years. She worked hard and played hard, but always with style and grace.

She married Joseph Franklin Jenkins on November 18, 1939 and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 30, 1942. They made their home in Coalville for most of their 78 years together. They raised five children: Jimmy, Steve, Denny, Van, and Susan.

Belva loved the details of life. She especially loved the holidays, traveling, shopping, spending time with her family, the Bear River, chocolate, and Joe. Home and family were always her top priorities.

She was a great seamstress, and excellent cook and a champion candy maker. She gardened, quilted, painted, knitted, decorated, upholstered, and crotcheted to perfection. She made and gave away hundreds of afghans in her lifetime.

Belva is survived by two sons, Steve (Roma) and Van (Marsha) Jenkins, daughter Susan (Kelly) Atkinson as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, two sons: Jimmy, and Denny; and grandchildren: Gary, and Staci Jo.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Hoytsville Church. Viewings will be at the church on Monday July 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services.

Interment will be at the Hoytsville Cemetery

Condolences may be shared at www.walker-mortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019