Ben Anjewierden (Bernard)

1934 ~ 2019

Ben Anjewierden (Bernard) died peacefully at home on Monday, April 2, 2019. He was born March 18, 1943 in Utrecht, Holland to Dirk Anjewierden II and Jans Copier Anjewierden.

He immigrated to America with his family in 1947. It was during his senior year at East High School where he decided on his life adventure, beginning with 6 months Training for the US Army, serve an LDS Mission then return home and get married. After two years in Texas he married the love of his life, Penny Ann Ashby on April 30, 1965, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with 4 beautiful children.

Ben served for 34 years in the Utah National Guard/Army Reserves flying helicopters and obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He also worked 30 years for the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office retiring as a Lieutenant. He was especially proud to have created and piloted the Sheriff's Office's first Helicopter Program.

He loved spending time in Yuma, Arizona in the wintertime with Penny. He enjoyed bargaining for the "deal" while buying treasures from the shopkeepers in Mexico then going home to drink his fresh lemonade made from his very own lemon tree. During the summer Ben and Penny spent time at their home in Manila, Utah. Ben loved fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He also was first to lend a hand to anyone who needed his help or lifelong expertise.

Ben is survived by his wife Penny; sons Dwayne (Shannon), Steven (Jennifer); daughter Jan (John) Ficker and daughter-in-law Rebecca Anjewierden; grandchildren Kirsti (Austin) Westley, Nicholas Anjewierden, Ashley Anjewierden, Connie (Travis) Shaw, Reagan Anjewierden, John Paul Ficker III, Benjamin Anjewierden, Alec Anjewierden; great granddaughter Jordyn Ficker; brothers John (Freda), David (Laura), Dwight (Leslie) Anjewierden; and sisters Eva Copier, Amy (Mike) Moore, Lorna (LeRoy) Franke.

He was preceded in death by son Brett; brothers Franklin, Hank and Dirk Anjewierden III; and sisters Gimme Riemersma and Doemie Johnson.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Salt Lake 1st Ward Chapel, 1078 S. McClelland Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the church Monday, April 8 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday one hour prior to services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the of Utah https://www.kidney.org/donation?promo=MTL000127



