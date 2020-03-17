|
Benet Selfaison
1947 ~ 2020
Benet (Veneranda) Selfaison passed away on March 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on November 27, 1947, in Mindoro, Philippines to Josefina Pangilinan and Florencio Flores. She married Manny Selfaison in the Philippines. Benet is survived by her husband, Manny, sister, Jocelyn Rowley and brothers, Dino, Ramon and Jun Flores. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 am at the South Mountain Stake Center, 1911 East Gray Fox Drive, Draper, Utah. A small viewing will be held from 9:00 - 10:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2020