Benjamin Eisenblatter Orson Rimmasch
Dec 10, 1926 ~ Nov 28, 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather Benjamin Eisenblatter Orson Rimmasch passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019. Ben was born December 10, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Franz Rimmasch and Bertha Auguste Eisenblatter Rimmasch. He grew up in the Salt Lake valley and attended Granite High school where he played on the tennis team. After graduation, Ben served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. Following his service in the military, he was called on a mission to Germany. Ben was married to Elaine Miller in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 26, 1952. Ben and Elaine had five children: Kent, Kim, Heidi, Holly, and Kory. Elaine unexpectedly passed away in 1975.
Ben married Verda LaRae Barron Nordberg on March 4, 1976 and they had many happy years together. Verda passed away earlier this year.
Ben loved to serve those around him and served many with his talents.
Ben was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions over his lifetime.
Ben was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his wife Verda, his parents, his siblings, and his daughter Heidi (Don Bryson).
He is survived by his children Kent, Kim (Marylou), Holly, and Kory (Kristy). He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A viewing for family and friends will be held at 9:30 on Thursday December 5, 2019 at the Willow Creek 9th Ward located at 2115 East Creek Road Sandy, UT 84093. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Cemetery 3401 S Highland Dr.
The family would like to thank Active Homecare, Legacy House, and Aspire Hospice for their loving care.
For more information on Ben's life go to: www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 1, 2019