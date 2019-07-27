Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson and Goff Mortuary
11859 S. 700 E.
Draper, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Anderson and Goff Mortuary
11859 S. 700 E.
Draper, UT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson and Goff Mortuary
11859 S. 700 E.
Draper, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Michael Peck


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Michael Peck Obituary
Benjamin Michael Peck
1997 ~ 2019
Ben was born April 17, 1997 to Mike and Kim and unexpectedly passed away and returned to our Heavenly Father July 22, 2019.
Ben's Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 am at Anderson and Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, UT 84020, with a viewing prior from 10 - 10:30 am. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 28th, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm, also at Anderson and Goff. Interment: Garden City, Utah 3:30 PM. To see full obituary please visit: www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now