Benjamin Michael Peck
1997 ~ 2019
Ben was born April 17, 1997 to Mike and Kim and unexpectedly passed away and returned to our Heavenly Father July 22, 2019.
Ben's Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 am at Anderson and Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, UT 84020, with a viewing prior from 10 - 10:30 am. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 28th, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm, also at Anderson and Goff. Interment: Garden City, Utah 3:30 PM. To see full obituary please visit: www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 27, 2019