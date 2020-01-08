|
|
Benjamin Paul Brown
Dec. 30, 2019 - Jan. 1, 2020
Benjamin Paul Brown peacefully passed away of a rare heart condition in the arms of his loving mother and father on January 1, 2020. Ben was born December 30, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Michael and Lisa Brown. Ben was a ray of light and his powerful spirit could be felt by all those who were able to be in his presence. During his short time on this earth, he taught us love, compassion, kindness and hope. He made our family complete as the sixth child and third son of Mike and Lisa.
Although we are extremely sad to let him go, our hearts are happy to have been with him. We find peace in the knowledge that we will be with him yet again because of our Savior and the plan of our loving Heavenly Father. Ben will forever be a part of our loving family. He is survived by his parents Michael and Lisa Brown; siblings Anna, Grace, Olivia, Jack and Nicholas; grandparents Gail and Connie Brown, Paul and Ann Koelliker; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the University of Utah Hospital and Primary Children's Medical Center who cared for Ben with the greatest of compassion.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 9, from 6-8 p.m at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. Salt Lake City, Utah. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, January 10.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020