July 23, 1925 ~ May 12, 2019

Clara Berenice Liebhardt passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Veyo, Utah, on July 23, 1925 to Archie Morley Chadburn and Clara Maria Holt. Berenice attended school in American Fork, Utah, class of 1943.

Berenice was married to Otis Henry Reed and had one child. They later divorced. She married Daniel Clegg and had one child. They later divorced. Berenice married John Liebhardt on November 17, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. John came into the marriage with four children, and with her two, and the two they had together, Berenice became the mother to eight children that she loved dearly.

Berenice was a hardworking woman. Growing up during the Depression, one of her first jobs was picking strawberries for 5 cents a flat. She still loves strawberries. She worked at Allen's Supermarket in Provo, Utah. She owned Melody Gardens music store in Vernal, Utah, delivered newspapers, was the floor manager for Music City in Salt Lake City, worked at Barrett Music and eventually opened Liebhardt Music in Cedar City. Lastly, she was an Avon Representative for 25 years, retiring at age 91. The Cedar City Business and Professional Women's organization honored her as their Woman of the Year in 1992.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together with John, they served missions in the Paiute Indian Branch, in the Hawaii, Honolulu Mission and at the LDS Employment Center. Berenice was involved in music and drama in the Church. She sang in choirs most of her life, and served as a ward music coordinator for nearly 40 years! She worked so hard to showcase her ward members' talents.

Berenice's family and Family History research were her greatest joys. Her posterity is large and she knew and loved them all. At her passing, she had 34 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 102 great-great-grandchildren.

Berenice is also survived by her children: Sally Ostler (Devere), Vernal, UT; Anita Custer (Bill, deceased), Chico, CA; Anthony Liebhardt (Marcia, deceased); John T. Liebhardt (Donna), Jacksonville, AR; Jannea Maestas (Joe), Vernal, UT; Gayela Gardner, West Jordan, UT; Michael Liebhardt (Linda), Cedar City, UT, and her brother James O. Chadburn, Murray, UT. Preceded in death by her husband, John Liebhardt, son David Alan Liebhardt, three sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Indian Hills Ward. 1120 West Greens Lake Dr, Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. at the Church. There will also be a viewing on Friday evening, May 17, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary. She will be buried in the Provo City Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.



