Berna Darlene
Cook Hasenberg
1935 - 2020
Berna Darlene Cook Hasenberg passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Oct 27, 2020, at Harmony Hills Assisted Living due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Berna was born July 28, 1935, in Raymond Alberta to Laura and Stanley Cook. Berna lost her mother at a very young age - this began her valiant fight for a good life. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she faithfully served 3 missions. She married and had 4 children who were her joy. Berna was a true matriarch of her family. Berna is preceded in death by her loving mother, father, 1 brother, 3 sisters, and 2 nieces. Survived by her children: Carolyn (Rick) Weadock, Nancy (Phil) Meidell, Shawn (Jr) Schouten, Marc (Heidi) Hasenberg, and many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 3 pm. Condolences may be posted at www.LarkinCares.com
