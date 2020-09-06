Bernadette L. Wathen
1956 ~ 2020
Bernie passed away on August 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was 64 years old.
Bernadette Leora LaVey was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 13, 1956 to James R. and Rose N. LaVey. She was the youngest of three children. The family later moved to Timonium, Maryland where she graduated from Dulaney High School in 1974. As a young adult, she felt the call of the red rocks and the Colorado River and made the move to Moab, Utah. She married Marcus Wathen on December 13, 1985. Shortly after, she moved to Salt Lake City where they had two children. Bernie and Marcus have lived in their home in Murray since 1995.
Even though she owned her own catering company and managed three delis in her career, she hated cooking. When asked about her favorite recipes, she would say "it came from a box." Despite this attitude, she expressed a lot of her love through the meals she served to friends and family.
Throughout her life, Bernie enjoyed reading, tennis, crocheting, spending time on her back porch, golfing, fishing, river rafting, swimming and spending time with her granddaughter Kennedy who affectionately called her "Grandma Beans". She had five dogs that were treated like family and they each held a special place in her heart.
She was a great mom; she was the chauffer, the party planner, the Girl Scout leader, the room mom. She was always available and her children were always her priority. To her friends her arms and door were always open. She was the best gift giver and always strived to make those around her feel important. She could light up a room and everyone who knew Bernie could call her a friend. She was determined throughout her battle with cancer and remained valiant until the very end. There was nobody else quite like her. She will be missed and will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
Bernie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Marcus. Her daughter Jessica (Benjamin Mann) & son Ryan (Annie Wallin), her granddaughter Kennedy, her mother Rose LaVey, & her brother Richard LaVey (Daryl). She is preceded in death by her father James LaVey and her sister Margaret Windsor.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.