1/1
Bernadette Leora Wathen
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette L. Wathen
1956 ~ 2020
Bernie passed away on August 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was 64 years old.
Bernadette Leora LaVey was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 13, 1956 to James R. and Rose N. LaVey. She was the youngest of three children. The family later moved to Timonium, Maryland where she graduated from Dulaney High School in 1974. As a young adult, she felt the call of the red rocks and the Colorado River and made the move to Moab, Utah. She married Marcus Wathen on December 13, 1985. Shortly after, she moved to Salt Lake City where they had two children. Bernie and Marcus have lived in their home in Murray since 1995.
Even though she owned her own catering company and managed three delis in her career, she hated cooking. When asked about her favorite recipes, she would say "it came from a box." Despite this attitude, she expressed a lot of her love through the meals she served to friends and family.
Throughout her life, Bernie enjoyed reading, tennis, crocheting, spending time on her back porch, golfing, fishing, river rafting, swimming and spending time with her granddaughter Kennedy who affectionately called her "Grandma Beans". She had five dogs that were treated like family and they each held a special place in her heart.
She was a great mom; she was the chauffer, the party planner, the Girl Scout leader, the room mom. She was always available and her children were always her priority. To her friends her arms and door were always open. She was the best gift giver and always strived to make those around her feel important. She could light up a room and everyone who knew Bernie could call her a friend. She was determined throughout her battle with cancer and remained valiant until the very end. There was nobody else quite like her. She will be missed and will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.
Bernie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Marcus. Her daughter Jessica (Benjamin Mann) & son Ryan (Annie Wallin), her granddaughter Kennedy, her mother Rose LaVey, & her brother Richard LaVey (Daryl). She is preceded in death by her father James LaVey and her sister Margaret Windsor.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starks Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved