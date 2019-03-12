February 8, 1921 ~

March 8, 2019

LaVar Bateman, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Highland Glen Assisted Living Center with his daughters by his side. He was born on February 8, 1921 to David Bernell Bateman and Hazel Charlotte Peck in his Grandfather Peck's home in Alpine, Utah. LaVar spent all his youth on the Peck farm in Lehi and was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Lehi High School and furthered his education at Utah State Agriculture College in Logan, UT. He served in the Southern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years. Soon after his return, World War II had begun and he was called to serve in the Marine Corps, returning home from his service in August 1946. Weeks later he met Ida Lornell Hansen and after their first date told his mother, "I believe I've found the right one, if she'll have me." They were married June 18, 1947 in the Logan Utah Temple. Together they raised 5 daughters in Lehi. When Lornell passed away, they were a month shy of their 70th wedding anniversary.LaVar continued the family business of poultry and dry farming for many years. After retirement he worked for Alpine School District as a bus driver and loved all the children he served. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. LaVar and Lornell served for over 17 years in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos Temples. He loved reading, gardening, horses, hunting, fishing, BYU sports and the Utah Jazz. He lived a long and full life dedicated to hard work, providing for his family, and service in the church. His last two years were spent in assisted living. Thank you to the staff of Highland Glen and Bristol Hospice for their kind and loving care. LaVar is survived by his children: Carol (Roger) Gregrich, Tooele, UT; Colleen (Brian) Price, St. George, UT; Barbara (Blake) Trane, Highland, UT; Connie Powell, Layton, UT; Janet (Marty) Barber, Lehi, UT; 16 grandchildren 31 great-grandchildren. Sister LaVee Barnhart, Lehi, UT. Brother Don Bateman, Lehi, UT. He was preceded in death by his wife Lornell, parents, brothers Ralph and Kenneth, as well as 2 great grandchildren, Jenna Gregrich and Jason Gregrich. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 1631 East 900 North, Lehi. A viewing will be held Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Street, Lehi and Thursday 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in the Lehi City Cemetery. Services under the direction of Wing Mortuary. www.wingmortuary.com.



