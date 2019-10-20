|
|
Bernice B. Burgess
1924 ~ 2019
"Together Again"
Bernice Bowcut Garrard Burgess, 95, peacefully passed through to the other side of the veil into the waiting arms of her Eternal Sweetheart, whom she hadn't seen for 50 years, on October 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 12 noon at the Valley Park Stake Center, 2603 W. 4700 S., Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held prior to services at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. For full obituary go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019