Bernice Dean Beckstead
1918 ~ 2020
Bernice Dean Beckstead, age 102, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1918 in American Fork, UT to Oscar James and Anna Louisa Sims Dean. She married Maurice Egbert Beckstead on June 26, 1936 and they settled in Riverton, UT. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Bernice loved to socialize and laugh and had a beautiful smile. She worked hard, and her hands were always busy-plucking chickens, gardening, canning, quilting, caring for six children, and producing handwritten cookbooks while watching the Jazz-her favorite team. She was a regular at the Senior Center and played a mean hand of Canasta if she wasn't painting ceramics. Senior trips to Wendover introduced her to the world of slot machines and a limitless shrimp buffet.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings.
Bernice is survived by her children, Dale (Gayle) of Malad, ID, Don (Rhea) of Riverton, UT, Jim (Patti) of Henderson, NV and Verla Richards of Phoenix, AZ, 16 grandchildren and a large posterity. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, infant son Dean, daughter Connie (Leonard) Smock, parents Oscar and Lou, 9 siblings-infant brother, Reid, Hazel, Elwood, Lurena, Roland, Clifford, Darrell, Norma, and great-grandson Jared Lambert.
Services will be held at 11 am Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary (11859 S 700 E, Draper). Friends may call Wednesday, November 18 from 6-8 pm and 10 am one hour prior to the funeral services. Interment will follow at the South Jordan City Cemetery. Please observe Covid-19 restrictions including masking and social distancing. www.goffmortuary.com