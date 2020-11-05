Bernice O. McLean

1928-2020

Bernice Olofson McLean March 26, 1928 to November 2, 2020 (92) Daughter of Albert and Amanda Olofson. Wife of Ronald Bowden McLean. Bernice was a wonderful wife and mother. She had many dear and lifelong friends. Bernice dedicated her life to her children and husband. She was a true homemaker and enjoyed every minute of it. She spent the past 4 plus years at Barton Creek Assisted Living in Bountiful, UT. Many thanks to the wonderful staff who provided loving care. Bernice was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Survived by her children Wendy, Brock, Becky, Vickie, Danny.

A viewing will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple SLC, UT. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12 pm at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N 1200 E Logan, UT.



