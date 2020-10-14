Berniece Allred Lundgren Heinz, 97, passed away at her home with her daughter at her side in the morning hours of October 9, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 23, 1923 to Axel Herman and Agnes Matilda Lavin Lundgren.
Being raised in Salt Lake City, she graduated from South High School. She soon married the love of her life, Walter Charles Heinz on December 1, 1942. Together they raised their two children, David and Kathy.
Berniece always considered herself to be the rebellious type of person, but those who truly knew her saw between the lines and knew her to be a simply pure and sweet person. She was known for her collection of elephant figurines, a collection she added to every chance she could. Many sought counsel and advice from her knowing her great and unique perspective on life. Her over interest in the lives of those around her, lead to the constant worry and concern for those whom she loved most.
She was known at the salon to be the Friday regular, keeping the same appointment for decades despite what may have been going on. There was no way she was going to miss that. Her faith and membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kept her grounded throughout her life. She constantly sought the counsel of the Lord in the many decisions she made throughout her life. Her ability to serve in many capacities gave her great experience, satisfaction, and joy in serving others. Her tender heart and loving personality will surely be missed by the many who crossed her path and were blessed to know her.
Berniece is survived by her children, David (Linda) and Kathy Chapman, sister Carol (Bob) Mayfield, grandchildren Cristina (Stu), Tim (Carly), John, Jennifer (Andrew) and Gabrielle and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in her passing by her husband of more than 50 years, Walter, parents, brother Allen and sisters Lil, Ginny, Rosie and Junie. We can only imagine the cherished reunion taking place for her on the other side.
A special and heartfelt thanks her wonderful neighborhood friends and her care takers Mona Lisa and Kali for their loving support.
Funeral Services and the opportunity to celebrate her wonderful and full life will be held at 2PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy, A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
