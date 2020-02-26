|
|
Joy Goodfellow
1928 ~ 2020
Bernita Joy Goodfellow passed away on February 24, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on May 2, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Oscar and Bernita Richins Schoenfeld. She Married Arthur R. Goodfellow on June 24, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2010. Joy is survived by her 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy Utah where a viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 am. Interment to follow at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020