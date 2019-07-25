Bert Argyle Page was born December 13, 1934 to Bert Hepworth Page and Ireta Argyle in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the oldest of three children. His two younger sisters are Marilyn and Lorraine.

He attended elementary and junior high schools in Bountiful and graduated from Davis High School. He attended the University of Utah, graduating with an accounting degree. With his accounting degree he was employed by UTOCO, Hercules, and then worked 30 years for the Division of Water Resources, which he enjoyed very much.

Bert married Mary Hunt in the Salt Lake City temple May 23, 1958. They are the parents of eight children: Ireta (John) Ringer, Mary Lue (Richard) Smart, Rowena (Kevin) Palmer, Bert Page (Janet), Brent Page (Jackie), Melanie (Arnie) Reil, Brad Page (Jennifer), and Andrea (Ryan) Nelson. He loved all his posterity and loved to see and visit with them. Bert was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a full-time mission in Northern California from 1955-1957. He was the financial ward clerk for 16 years serving under 5 bishops. He also enjoyed other assignments such as the Sunday School Superintendent. His favorite calling was serving in the Branch Presidency at Barton Creek for 5 years.

He passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the University of Utah hospital. He is survived by his wife Mary, sister Marilyn Bennett, his 8 children, 57 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister Lorraine and 3 grandchildren, Spencer Smart, Matthew Palmer and Jena Carranza.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Bountiful 11th Ward building, 115 East Wicker Lane, Bountiful, UT, with a viewing held 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from July 25 to July 26, 2019