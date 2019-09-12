|
October 9, 1942 ~ September 11, 2019
Kamas, UT-It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Bert Davis, a dearly loved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He passed away in Kamas, UT on Wednesday September 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a warrior to the end, enduring many intense treatments in order spend more time with his family.
Bert was born on October 9, 1942 in Heber City, Utah to William Bert Davis and Marjorie (Archibald) Davis. As a young boy, he discovered a real love for the outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, and playing baseball with his family and friends were some of his favorite activates. Later, Bert graduated at Wasatch High School in 1960. Bert then enlisted in the Army and gained respect for the military. He was very proud to have served with many great men by his side and felt fortunate to be an American. He married Donna Smithies in 1966, and he shared a wonderful, loving 53 years with her. He contracted in the mines and worked in the timber industry. He retired at the age of 62 while employed at the Jordanelle Special Service District. He valued his friends that he worked with, and he stayed in touch with them throughout the years.
Bert had many hobbies including: bowling, golfing, driving his Polaris Razor in the mountains, attending the PRCA Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas, and being an avid sports spectator. In his later years, he enjoyed staying at his summer home in Kamas, UT and his winter home in St. George, Utah.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna and his children: Dawn (Jared) Peterson, Woodland; Bret (Heidi) Davis, of Mesquite, NV; and Joel (Heidi) Olsen, of Salt Lake; a sister, LaDene Atkinson, Francis; and 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren who were a real treasure to him and made his life more complete. He also, had a special love for all his nieces and nephews. Each and every one of them gave him so many precious memories. He was very proud of his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother in-law: Reed and Blanche Smithies; his three brothers: Glen, Dick, and Joe; one sister: Shirley Kirkham, and two brother in-laws: Duane Atkinson and Fay Kirkham.
We love and miss you. You will be in our hearts forever.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Kamas L.D.S. Ward Chapel, 100 West Center Street. Viewing will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Marion Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 12, 2019