Bert Donald
Sainsbury
1930 - 2020
Bert Donald Sainsbury returned home on May 25th, 2020. Born in a house in Garfield, Utah, June 7th, 1930, he grew up in South Salt Lake a block away from Nibley Golf Course where he began the salesman trade--- selling errant golf balls, learning the game of golf and conducting business on the fairways. His love for golf continued all his life. He played for the University of Utah before graduating with a business degree, and he went on to win numerous amateur tournaments. His search for stray golf balls also continued and seemed to become just as important as playing the game in his later years. Besides golf, he played third base on ward softball teams. While living in Provo in the early 60's, he was recruited by another ward, so he moved his family a block to live in that ward's boundaries.
After working as a salesman for Cate Equipment, Proctor and Gamble, Bert moved his family to Denver in 1964. Within a few months, he lost his job selling for a ball bearing company, then only lasted a couple of more months working for Gates Rubber Company when he became a regional rep for Dymo. For 9 years he traveled six western states selling label makers for them until starting his own rep company, Rocky Mountain Manufacturers Representative (RMMR). For the next 40 years he successfully built his business, using his smarts, his sense of humor and most importantly his integrity. His company sold products ranging from office supplies to unpainted furniture to lubricants, and his territory entailed New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and El Paso, Texas. Putting tens of thousands of miles on his cars each year, he was known for driving a bit over the speed limit. In other words, he didn't drive, he flew. In the 60's, he once made it from Denver to Salt Lake City in under 6 hours (one stop in Rock Springs, Wyoming), and this was when I-80 was mainly a two-lane road.
Bert also had a love for his country and the outdoors. During the Korean War he served in the United State Air Force and was one of a handful of navigators on B-17s and B-24s who weren't officers. Throughout his life he often reminded others, too, of what a great country we have. During summers when he wasn't out selling or playing golf, he could often be found camping and fishing with family or his best friend, John Johnson. When the weather turned, he hunted deer in the mountains then pheasants in the fields. Often at night on fishing and hunting trips, or even other times when the family gathered, he would bring out a deck of cards for a game of Hearts. He was ruthless and won more times than not.
Like others, Bert is one of those who left the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, but he found his way back with the help of family, especially his dear wife, Janet, and friends. In 1995, he was re-baptized by his son, Robert, and confirmed by his other son, Bert. Then on May 20th, 1996, he and Janet were sealed in the Jordan River Temple. He served as Young Men's President and counselors in an Elders Quorum and Stake Sunday School, but his favorite calling was youth Sunday School teacher. He had a positive influence on many young people as he became involved with their lives.
For the last 4 years, Bert had been confined to wheelchair. Although he became more quiet, subdued, and grateful in these last years while his body no longer allowed him to do the things he loved, he was still alert and kept his wit (Recently when he was asked if he was sleeping, he said, "No, I'm faking it."). He continued to be a big sports fan and especially loved watching the Utah Jazz.
Bert is preceded by his parents, Egbert and Hazel Sainsbury, and his sister, Joyce. Those who will follow in his journey back home are his wife, Janet, his children from his first marriage to Dixie Magers: Sandy (Steve White), Bert (Carol), Jan (Karl Robinson) Nanette (Frank Okoren), Anita (Eric Towner), and Robert, along with 31 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren; and Janet's children: Debbie (Allen Riddle who recently passed away), Kenneth (Lori Williams), Brad (Beatrice Williams), along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to especially thank the care Bert received through Aspire Care, specifically the gentle kindness from hospice caregiver, Christine Linke, and his nurse, Janet Harris, a great neighbor and friend. Both were such a blessing to Bert's last years. Bert's children would also like to mention their Dad's angel, his wife, who first cared for her mother for over a decade in their home, then a few months after her passing ten years ago, Bert began having strokes. Janet's unceasing care, devotion and love are beyond exemplary.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 10:00 - 10:45 am prior to the services. Please share a memory or thought at larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020