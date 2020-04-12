|
|
Bert Franklin Rogers
1929 - 2020
Our loving husband, father and Papa, Bert Franklin Rogers, 90, passed away at his home in Heber City, Utah on April 7, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born on July 14, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Crockett Watt Rogers and Martha Marie Henselin Rogers. He graduated from East High School where he made many friends, lettered in football and basketball and began playing the tenor saxophone.
He attended the University of Utah pursuing his interest in Retail Marketing. He met his sweetheart, Carol Elaine Snyder and they married on September 5, 1950 in Memory Grove. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on January 13, 1965. Their love never faded and this September they were planning to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Soon after their marriage, Bert entered the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country for four years during the Korean Conflict. After completing military service, Bert and Carol returned home and added four children to the Baby Boomer Generation. They raised their family during America's Camelot years of the 50's, 60's and 70's in Holladay, Utah, where their family made many friends and cherished memories. Bert and Carol retired to the beautiful Heber Valley in 1991.
Bert loved people and believed in the value of hard work and integrity. These traits along with his unique ability to remember the name of almost every person he met made him a natural salesman. He found success working in furniture retail marketing for the Sears, Roebuck and Co. for 40 years and was selected to the Pacific Coast Territory's "Hall of Fame".
In addition to his wife Carol, Bert was surrounded by many other good people. Their influence combined with his desire to be with his family forever, opened his eyes to the truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1964. He followed the Savior's example of service throughout the remainder of his life and served in many positions of leadership within the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ. Bert and Carol were called as missionaries to the Hamilton, New Zealand Temple Visitor's Center where Bert served as the Assistant Director (1993-1995). They later served in the Provo Temple.
Bert enjoyed fishing, snow skiing, water skiing, gardening and golf, but most important to him were his family and his testimony of Jesus Christ. We are going to miss our husband, father, grandfather and friend…. He is our great example of a life well lived.
Bert is survived by his wife, Carol Snyder Rogers, their four children, Steven Martin Rogers (Betty), Jeril Smart (Robert), Trent Stewart Rogers (Rachelle), Reggie Van Rogers (Patrice), 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren as well as his brothers Gerald C. Rogers (Karla) and Dale R. Rogers (Ann). Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lilburn J. Rogers, Hardy J. Rogers, Willard Rogers, Marian M. Rogers (Farnsworth) and Ruth J. Rogers (Moss).
A private family graveside service will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens on Friday, April 17, 2020. Please share a memory or thought of Bert at www.larkincares.com.
The family wishes to thank all those who have expressed their sympathy during this tender time.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020