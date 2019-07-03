Bert Hale Parry

1935 ~ 2019

Bert, 83, passed away on June 30, 2019 in West Jordan.

He was born on December 14, 1935 to Joseph Herbert and Clara Hale Parry in Tonopah, Nevada.

Bert married the love of his life, Diamantina Alba, on June 13, 1960 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, México. They were sealed for Time and all Eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1960.

Bert has been a life-long missionary. He served as a young missionary in the Mexico North Mission, then later served with his sweetheart in the New Mexico Albuquerque Mission and has served as the mission leader in many wards and stakes. He served as Branch President in Waxahachie, Texas and as a Counselor in several other Branches. Bert served as an Ordinance Worker in the Jordan River and Mesa Arizona Temples. He also served as a Scout Master for over 40 years.

Bert graduated in engineering from Utah State University and worked as a senior tool engineer for Boeing, Eimco and Morton Thiokol.

Bert loved spending time with his family, scouting, creating and designing tools and toys, quilting, missionary work, family history, gardening, singing, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, helping others, playing his guitar and working in the Temple.

Bert had a beautiful bass voice, loved to sing, and always had a song in his heart. He sang in the Swanee Singers with his dad and brother Walter for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Diamantina of Denton, Texas; and his children, Diana of West Jordan; Lorna (George Strasser) of Denton, Texas; Adrian (Rita) of Provo; Lamoni (Melissa) of Saratoga Springs; twenty (20) grandchildren; twenty-seven (27) great-grandchildren; his siblings, Walter (Mary); Zeno (Jeanette); sister-in-law, Margie Parry; Linda Huff; Alice Neff; Diann (Richard Wymer); Gail (Carl Shaw); Keith (Cathi); and many many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Clara; brother, Karl; sister, Edith; brothers-in-law Paul Huff and Robert Neff; and granddaughter, Rebekah Parry.

All Memorial Services will be at 1899 West 7600 South in West Jordan, Utah.

The viewings will be on Friday, July 5, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at the Midvale City Cemetery on Monday, July 8, at 10:00 am. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 3, 2019