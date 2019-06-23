Bert Reed Holfeltz

1936 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Our beloved family patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Bert Reed Holfeltz, died June 19, 2019 at his home. Bert was born September 21, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Samuel and Ruby Lenora Nielsen Holfeltz. Bert graduated from West High School in 1953. At 17 years of age, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve, serving for eight years receiving his discharge as a Sergeant E-5. While in the reserves, he attended the University of Utah and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern California Mission from 1955-1957. He married Violet Baldwin on February 28, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. They enjoyed a happy marriage of 61 years.

Bert worked at Salt Lake Stamp, Hiller Bookbinding, Clark Leaming, and then retired after 22 years from the Salt Lake County Contracts and Procurement. As a purchasing agent for the county, he received numerous awards from the National Purchasing Institute and the National Association of Purchasing Management-Utah, serving as president of both.

Bert spent over 60 years serving in the Boy Scouts of America where each day was "A Great Day to be a Scout!" He was awarded the Silver Explorer, Deseret Recognition, and Silver Beaver Awards. Bert earned his Eagle Award and his greatest scouting achievements were his Eagle Scouts. He participated on Wood Badge, attended 6 National Boy Scout Jamborees, 7 National Order of the Arrow Conferences, 3 National Eagle Scout Conferences, and took 6 trips to Philmont Scout Ranch.

Bert served as a Bishop on 3 separate occasions for a total of 11 years. Most of all he loved serving the members of the Twentieth Ward. He loved working in the Salt Lake Temple as an ordinance and veil worker. Bert and Violet served a mission in the New Zealand Wellington Mission from 2003-2004. He loved genealogy and published a "History of the Holfeltz Family" in 1966. Bert loved vacations with his family to Disneyland, Disney World, cruises, and took full advantage of his Marriott Timeshare.

Old Bert is survived by his lovely wife Young Violet, his four children: Joan Shrum (Dan), Ruth Holfeltz, Helen Holfeltz, and Linda Singley; Grandchildren: Laura, Amanda, and Nicholas Shrum, and Gracelyn Singley. We love you heaps!

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24th at 11:30 a.m. at the Twentieth Ward 107 G Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, June 23rd at Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah from 5-7 p.m. and prior to the funeral services from 10-11 a.m. at the Twentieth Ward. Burial will be with family at the Midway, Utah Cemetery. Online condolences at www.LarkinCare.com







