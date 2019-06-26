Services Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM Salt Lake Foothill Stake Center 1933 South 2100 East Salt Lake City , UT View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 12:30 PM Salt Lake Foothill Stake Center, 1933 South 2100 East Salt Lake City , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Bertie Walton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bertie Del Walsh Walton

Named for her aunt Bertie Walsh, Bertie Del was born in Ogden Utah, to John Robert and Isabel Harmer Walsh, on March 24, 1927. Bertie epitomized the devoted spirit of her pioneering parents and grandparents who established a loving family of faithful, hardworking people. She slipped quietly away on the early morning of June 23, 2019 into the welcoming arms of those who gave her the foundation of faithfulness that she carried with her all of her days. Bertie attended elementary school in Farmington, Utah, where her father and her aunt taught all the children in town. She took dancing and piano lessons while growing up, and had a love of both throughout her life. In high school she was on the yearbook staff at Davis High School and danced her way across many a stage.

After graduation, she attended BYU in the fall of 1945. She caught the eye of J. Richard Walton while she was dancing in a program that he had attended. They dated for two years, and married on September 1, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. It was the best decision of her life. Dick and Bertie became experts at supporting each other, and were a wise and good team.

They brought 4 children into their little family. Bertie was all about her family, and worked tirelessly to teach her children to walk in truth and value the important things in life, no matter what challenge the day brought.

Bertie was truly a woman of faithfulness and light, and she used those gifts when she faced difficult life situations. Her children and grandchildren alike would also depend on those qualities, as there were often requests to have "Grandma pray for me." No one doubted her faith, or her ability to reach heaven with her prayers. What a foundation her example has laid! She was nurturing and compassionate, and spent many hours lifting those with ill health. She knew of their struggle.

Bertie is survived by her children Mark (Linda), Mary, and David, her 8 grandchildren, Jake, Leigh, David, Mitch, Richard, Joseph, Sarah and Susan; and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband Dick, her infant daughter Susan, Son-in-Law Tim Garlock, her Father, Mother, and all her siblings: Reed Walsh, Ruth Lee, Ida Barlow, Robert Walsh and Maralyn Pusey.

Mom, we will miss your smile, your potato salad, the homemade root beer, the Gizzy at Christmas time, and your ability to love and care with a nurturing compassionate spirit. Enjoy your welcome home….There will no doubt be a party held there in your honor.

The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at The Legacy Village of Sugarhouse and Bristol Hospice for the loving care she received. We would like to recognize her hospice nurse, Jolene Wilkinson, her physician, Perrine Anderson and her two wonderful personal aides, Christina Jones and Ashley Warner for their caring service. One last special thanks to Brady Williamson who would show Mom the city lights through the window as he picked her up and put her in bed at night. She loved it!

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Salt Lake Foothill Stake Center, 1933 South 2100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the American Fork Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019