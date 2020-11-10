1927 ~ 2020
Beryl "Colleen" Harris passed away peacefully at her home in West Valley City, Utah on November 7, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born at the home of her parents, Oliver Hans Hansen and Annie Melvina (Vinnie) Lewis Hansen, in Brigham City, Utah on September 16, 1927, the tenth of eleven children.
She graduated from Vale (Oregon) High school in 1945, and served a full time mission in the Northern California Mission in 1950.
She married William "Bill" Harris in the Logan Temple on Feburary 6th, 1953, and they are the parents of four children. She loved her family, and enriched their lives by playing games, cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening with them.
She is survived by four children, Rhonda (Ron) Millett, Randy Harris, Christie (Neil) Humes, and Kent (Annette) Harris; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Harris, her parents, and her 5 brothers and 5 sisters. What a joyous reunion for them all!
For a complete obituary please go to www.valleyviewfh.com
Services: 11/11/2020, Wednesday evening viewing, 6-8 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
Funeral: 11/12/2020, Thursday, 12:00, noon, at The Hunter Central Stake Center, 3930 South 6000 West, WVC, UT 84128; with a family viewing at 11:00 a.m.