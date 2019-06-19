Home

Bessie Ann Dean Obituary
Bessie Ann Lambert Dean
1935 - 2019
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Bessie Ann Dean, age 83, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Born in Salt Lake City on October 13, 1935 to Ralph and Bessie Lambert. Married her sweetheart, Gary Lee Dean in the Salt Lake Temple on January 18, 1954.
An accomplished children's book author and illustrator, she brought joy to so many around the world with her stories and adorable pictures teaching children about the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Bessie was a blessing to everyone who knew her, and a true angel on earth, always serving and loving those around her.
She leaves behind her husband, Gary Dean, children, Scott (Sheri) Dean, Bob (Kim) Dean, LeAnne ( Lance) Farr, and Ken (Julie) Knobel, 33 grandchildren, and a great posterity of great-grandchildren who will love her forever. Full obituary at cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 19, 2019
