Beth L. (Pugh) Ivie
"Betty"
Betty was the last of 8 children born to William and Eva May Pugh.
She studied music and voice in high school and at the age of 17 was given the opportunity to be a member of the Tabernacle Choir. She chose to be part of the community choirs instead. She was a member of a number of community and ward choirs throughout her life. She studied the organ under Darwin Wolford helping many over the years as well. Beth was well loved by the many piano students she touched during 58 years of teaching.
She married the love of her life in the Salt Lake Temple on May 5, 1949. She became the loving mother of 5 children and a grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will miss her excitement in trying new recipes, time together and the tradition of Christmas-graham cracker houses. She supported her husband and the scout program throughout her life.
She was an active member of the Utah Daughters of Pioneers and worked throughout her rich life in genealogy and recording family histories of those before her. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various capacities-in particular blessing others as a chorister and organist. Neighbors and friends will greatly miss the "island of calm", as her home was to so many.
Survived by her husband, William G. Ivie; 5 children, Linda Chatelain, Steven Ivie (Sherrie), Lawrence Ivie (Sheila), Karla Jones (Clifford), Elaine Blymiller Jones (Brad); 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; 2 sisters; and 5 brothers.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1 pm at the Little Cottonwood 6th Ward, 6410 South 725 East, Murray, Utah, with viewings at the church Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm and Thursday from 12:00-12:45 pm prior to services. Interment: Redwood Memorial Estates Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019