Draper, Utah-Beth Marie West, 97, passed away on March 26, 2019 in Draper, Utah. She was born on January 3, 1922 in Lehi, Utah. She was the first born of Parley Herbert and Martha Marie (Worlton) Austin. She graduated from Lehi High School and excelled in tennis. She has remained interested in the sport of tennis all of her life. One of her accomplishments was climbing Mt. Timpanogos. She attended BYU for a short time. She married Darrell Adams. From this union was born a daughter, Marilynne. They later divorced. She then married Raymond Junior West and added three more children to the family. She worked hard all her life to provide for her family. Her favorite place to work was the University of Utah for the University Press where she made many lasting friends. Beth was always at home working in her yard. She was particularly proud of the many flowers she planted. After retiring from the "U" she enjoyed spending her winters in Lake Havasu in her motor home. A special thank you to all the caregivers who helped take care of Beth the last years of her life. We appreciate the extra care given to her by Beacon Crest Senior Living. Beth is survived by her children; Marilynne (Chris) Schenck, Michael (Diana) , Scott (Glenda) ; sister, Carollee Tew; sister-in-law, Marian Austin; 11 grandchildren, many great and great great grandchildren. Beth was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Dana, parents; siblings, Robert Herbert (Gladys) Austin, Eugene Worlton Austin and Dana Anne. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draper 1st Ward Chapel 600 East 12353 South, Draper. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 a.m. both at the church. Interment will be in the Lehi City Cemetery 1525 North 600 East, Lehi at 2:00 p.m. to express sympathies to the family please visit www.memorialutah.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019