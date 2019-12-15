|
|
1927 ~ 2019
Beth Bishop Sainsbury Jensen, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 12, 2019. Born November 23, 1927 at home in Sandy, Utah, she was the 10th of 11 children born to Edwin Francis and Lillian Clark Bishop. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Charles Bailey Sainsbury on July 20,1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 7 children: Ann (Paul) Terry, Jennifer (Byron) Brown, Sterling (Cindi) Sainsbury, Stanford (Melanee) Sainsbury, Spencer (Julie) Sainsbury, Elizabeth (Chad) Orton, and Emily (Phillip) Plothow. They have 48 grandchildren and 116 great grandchildren. Bailey passed away in 1987. In 1991 Beth married Cleleo Lund Jensen. Clel passed away in 2009. Beth was also preceded in death by her sisters Merla Allen and Jennie Greenwood; her brothers Mark, Lewis, Dean, Deral, Ralph, Ross, and Mont Bishop; and a grand-daughter, grand-daughter-in-law, and several baby great grand-daughters..
Beth was born following 5 boys, and a stillborn girl, so the family rejoiced and adored her--and she them. They rebuilt their home when it burned down, they grieved when 2 days later their brother died of cancer at 16,and they soberly prayed and proudly displayed 4 stars in the window for her four brothers serving during WWII. They loved the Lord, and He was in their home and hearts. At Jordan High, Beth was involved in student government and had many friends. She was gifted in music, art, and dance, and could play the piano by ear. She taught dance for years for Sandy Recreation.
At age 20, one quiet Christmas Eve morning Beth was at the church getting ready for the Christmas program when in walked Bailey Sainsbury in his Air Force uniform. They soon became engaged, following which Beth finished her Bachelor's Degree in Education at the University of Utah while Bailey served his mission. Beth and Bailey built their home in Sandy, Utah, and they filled it with laughter, music, work, and gospel discussions. One of Beth's greatest qualities was her inner happiness and optimism which she attributed to her strong faith in Jesus Christ. To this faith she added hard work, sacrifice, obedience to the prophets, and a heart full of gratitude, even in hard times. When Bailey went back to school to get his law degree, Beth rallied her 7 children; she taught first grade and the older children all got jobs. She gave generously and extensively of her talents in her church service, including Relief Society president. She also supported Bailey as Bishop and Stake President. She was on the international board for the DUP and designed the DUP flag. Her family extends their gratitude to the staff at Covington for their kind care this past year.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 at the chapel on 2000 North 965 West, Orem, Beth will be interred in the Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019