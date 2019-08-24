|
|
Beth Lorraine Hurst Slade
1928 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Beth Lorraine Hurst Slade has gone to be reunited with her eternal companion, passing from this life Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 91.
She was born in Hiawatha, Utah on February 2, 1928 to Paul Otis Hurst and Zora Pickering. She spent her youth growing up on family farms in Payson, Utah. She attended Taylor Elementary, Payson Jr High, and graduated from Payson High School. She loved music and participated in many performing groups.
She attended Utah State University continuing to perform in groups and going on outings with her many friends. She met her eternal companion, Roger Wade Slade, while both were living in dorm rooms in the same building on campus. They were married September 14, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple and this year celebrate their 70th anniversary. They graduated together in 1950 with Beth receiving a degree in Physical Education. They are parents of 6 children, 24 grandchildren, and 34 great-grandchildren.
Beth devoted her entire life to serving others beginning with lovingly raising her children. She also welcomed into her home several foster children and unwed mothers. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and helped countless people through her service in Primary, Cub Scouts, and Relief Society, serving 25 years in compassionate service leadership. Beth and Roger served a full-time mission together for the Church in Adam-Ondi-Ahman, Missouri from 1988 to 1990.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents; brothers, Rex Hurst, Dale Hurst, and Paul Hurst; sister June Hurst; son, Lynn Slade; and grandsons, Dallis Stubbs and Addison Slade. She is survived by sons, Allan Slade, Neil Slade, and David Slade; daughters, Dianne Slade and Colleen Vernon; and her brother Byron Hurst.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday August 26, 2019 in the Bountiful Hills Ward Building, 1190 E Bountiful Hills Drive, Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and at the church Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to services. Interment-Provo City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019